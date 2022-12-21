Sanford didn't take long to commit after he was offered by the Aggies. Within a matter of days, he decided A&M was the place for him. Even though he took one visit to Oklahoma during the season, he remained solid with the Aggies throughout the process.

If you like fast, athletic linebackers in the mold of Edgerrin Cooper, you'll be a big fan of this pickup. Sanford oozes athletic ability and it shows on tape.

First, check out how he was (successfully) used last year. He was a stand up edge rusher, a normal outside linebacker, a defensive end and, essentially, a nickel depending on the situation. He handled all of them.

He definitely gets your attention as a pass rusher. If someone doesn't get out there and seriously try to re-direct him, he's going to take a straight shot to the quarterback and get there fast. But he's more than just a straight-line rusher; he shows off some nice footwork and good inside moves that confound linemen.

The coverage ability is something A&M craves and he does it extremely well. He's got the ability to frustrate defenses by dropping into coverage one play and blitzing the next. And he's an asset in both.

What will set him apart, though, is his speed. Sanford can go sideline to sideline and track someone down (check out the 1:25 mark). That's SEC speed and that's why Alabama, LSU and Ole Miss came after him with a vengeance the past month. I'm not really concerned about a 3-star designation because this is not 3-star tape. Sanford is a player who can be an asset at the highest college level.