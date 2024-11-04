Aggies add 4-star TE to 2026 class

in other news
AggieYell Mailbag, sponsored by Tipton Auto Group
Nic Scourton looks like a slam dunk first rounder, but are there any others on the Aggie roster?
Aggie basketball 2024-25 preview: SF/G
Wade Taylor returns for his senior season at A&M as the unquestioned leader of a team with big aspirations.
South Carolina's offense vs. Texas A&M's defense
Can A&M take advantage of a South Carolina offense that has trouble protecting the quarterback?
Aggie basketball 2024-25 preview: C/PF
Henry Coleman and the core of the Aggie front line returns for this year, but they've also got some important new faces.
Texas A&M's offense vs. South Carolina's defense
Can the Aggies and whoever starts at quarterback find a solution to South Carolina's vaunted pass rush?
Texas A&M has added to its already top-ranked 2026 recruiting class, picking up the commitment of 4-star tight end Xavier Tiller of Faiburn, Ga., Monday afternoon.
The 6-foot-5, 210-pound Tiller is considered one of the top 10 tight ends in the nation by Rivals.com and is a member of the Rivals 250. He has offers from 13 of the 16 SEC schools, along with ones from Ohio State, Penn State and USC, among others. Tiller's commitment particularly stings Auburn, who had hosted Tiller four different times this year, including as recently as Sept. 7.
Tiller caught 25 passes for 352 yards and 7 touchdowns last season, as he served as a primary target for now-Ohio State quarterback Air Noland.
The Aggies now have more commits from Georgia than Texas for the 2026 class, with Tiller joining fellow 4-stars WR Aaron Gregory and DE Jordan Carter. Tiller, Gregory and quarterback Helaman Casuga are the first three offensive players to join the eight-player class.
Analysis of A&M's newest commit
Well, there's not much question about why A&M, and everyone in the SEC, wanted Tiller. He's a superior athlete who can do everything a tight end needs to do at an elite level.
First, he's got tremendous speed. He's wide receiver-sized right now in terms of weight at 210 pounds, but he's got the frame to get up to 230 or 240. I'm not sure I'd want him to be at much more than that, because he can be absolute mismatch with his speed.
His footwork is amazing. Not many players his size can force a complete whiff from a defender by just moving his feet. He's got a quick burst off the line of scrimmage, and you can tell he is a basketball player because he's got that quick footwork in an enclosed space.
He's not afraid to go get the ball over the middle, either.
If you're going to play in Collin Klein's offense, you have to block. It looks like Tiller has the desire and ability to do so, pushing players well down the field when he gets his hands on them. He's got really good lower body strength and technically, he's very good for a high schooler.
This is a great get for A&M and I wouldn't be surprised if Tiller moves up the rankings as the year progresses.
