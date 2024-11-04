Aggies add 4-star TE to 2026 class

Aggie owned and operated Personal Injury Attorneys serving victims injured anywhere in Texas​ Suffering an injury or losing a loved one in an accident is difficult enough without having to deal with insurance companies and possible litigation. You need someone who will serve as your advocate and allow you time to heal both physically and emotionally. This is why you need a dedicated personal injury plaintiff attorney from Branch & Dhillon, P.C.

Texas A&M has added to its already top-ranked 2026 recruiting class, picking up the commitment of 4-star tight end Xavier Tiller of Faiburn, Ga., Monday afternoon.

Xavier Tiller joins A&M's top-ranked 2026 class. (Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The 6-foot-5, 210-pound Tiller is considered one of the top 10 tight ends in the nation by Rivals.com and is a member of the Rivals 250. He has offers from 13 of the 16 SEC schools, along with ones from Ohio State, Penn State and USC, among others. Tiller's commitment particularly stings Auburn, who had hosted Tiller four different times this year, including as recently as Sept. 7. Tiller caught 25 passes for 352 yards and 7 touchdowns last season, as he served as a primary target for now-Ohio State quarterback Air Noland. The Aggies now have more commits from Georgia than Texas for the 2026 class, with Tiller joining fellow 4-stars WR Aaron Gregory and DE Jordan Carter. Tiller, Gregory and quarterback Helaman Casuga are the first three offensive players to join the eight-player class.

Analysis of A&M's newest commit