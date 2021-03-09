AggieYell - Aggies add 4-star WR to 2022 class

Aggies add 4-star WR to 2022 class
Texas A&M hasn't done a ton of recruiting in Arkansas since Jimbo Fisher arrived, but when they do, they've gone after the state's best. That trend has continued as the Aggies have landed the Natural State's best player for 2022, wide receiver Isaiah Sategna.
Sategna is not only the best wide receiver in the state of Arkansas, but is a native of Fayetteville -- the home of the University of Arkansas. The 4-star spurned Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks, committing to the Aggies XXX.
The speedy receiver jumped into the Rivals 250 in the latest update after a stellar junior year in which he was the Gatorade Player of the Year for the state of Arkansas. He racked up 823 yards in just 39 catches, for an eye-popping 21.1 yards per reception.
Sategna's offer list went well beyond just A&M and hometown Arkansas. He also held SEC offers from Auburn, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Tennessee, among others. From outside of the SEC, Sategna had offers from Oregon, USC, Penn State and Florida State.
Sategna is A&M's eighth commit for 2022, but the first from out of state. He joins Noah Thomas of League City Clear Springs as wide receiver commits in the class.
Analysis of A&M's newest commit
If you like pure, unadulterated speed, then you're going to like Isaiah Sategna. He can absolutely fly.
This is elite speed here. As soon as Sategna gets the ball, he's up to top speed and he simply runs away from defenders. There are several plays here where the defensive back has the right angle, but it doesn't matter -- Sategna simply blows right past them. You should get the idea that he's a burner from an average yards per catch that exceeds 21, but still, it's impressive when you actually see it.
But he's got more than just simple straight-line speed. He's got really good lateral movement, those quick steps that allow players to elude tacklers. For a guy who is relatively slender, he he has really good lower body strength -- just watch him shake off the defenders who try to get him low. He's also really impressive when the ball is in the air; he finds it and is able to adjust to the pass so he's the player in position to make the play. He's also got good leaping ability.
Sategna needs to get stronger to make sure he can take the big hits he'll inevitably receive in the SEC and tighten up his route running. But otherwise, he's a really good fit. He could be a big playmaker in the slot like Christian Kirk was, adding another element of explosiveness to an Aggie offense that is getting increasingly dangerous.