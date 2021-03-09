AggieYell - Aggies add 4-star WR to 2022 class

Sategna is not only the best wide receiver in the state of Arkansas, but is a native of Fayetteville -- the home of the University of Arkansas. The 4-star spurned Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks, committing to the Aggies XXX.

The speedy receiver jumped into the Rivals 250 in the latest update after a stellar junior year in which he was the Gatorade Player of the Year for the state of Arkansas. He racked up 823 yards in just 39 catches, for an eye-popping 21.1 yards per reception.

Sategna's offer list went well beyond just A&M and hometown Arkansas. He also held SEC offers from Auburn, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Tennessee, among others. From outside of the SEC, Sategna had offers from Oregon, USC, Penn State and Florida State.

Sategna is A&M's eighth commit for 2022, but the first from out of state. He joins Noah Thomas of League City Clear Springs as wide receiver commits in the class.