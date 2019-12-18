Position: Wide receiver

Height/Weight: 6 foot, 190 pounds

Chose A&M over: Auburn, Alabama, N.C. State, Michigan State and others

Awards/Recognition: First team All-Conference, Army All-American

2019 stats: 63 catches for 1,270 yards and 17 TD

Why he chose A&M: "Jimbo is building something unexplainable. It’ll all end up speaking for itself."

2020 projection: Should play a factor in the slot receiver competition, especially if Quartney Davis leaves as expected.