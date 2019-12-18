Aggies add a smooth operator in Moose Muhammad
AggieYell.com's coverage of the early signing period and members of Texas A&M's 2020 recruiting class continues with a profile of wide receiver Muhsin "Moose" Muhammad III.
Position: Wide receiver
Height/Weight: 6 foot, 190 pounds
Chose A&M over: Auburn, Alabama, N.C. State, Michigan State and others
Awards/Recognition: First team All-Conference, Army All-American
2019 stats: 63 catches for 1,270 yards and 17 TD
Why he chose A&M: "Jimbo is building something unexplainable. It’ll all end up speaking for itself."
2020 projection: Should play a factor in the slot receiver competition, especially if Quartney Davis leaves as expected.
Film study
Muhammad is both quick and fast, getting off the line of scrimmage in a hurry and picking up speed as he goes. But his major asset is his smoothness as a route runner. He's sharp with his cuts and gets out of breaks quickly. He creates separation easily and has outstanding hands. Even though the Aggies have a lot of options in the slot next year, he will probably force his way into the equation.