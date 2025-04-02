Aggies add another 4-star for '26 class

Suffering an injury or losing a loved one in an accident is difficult enough without having to deal with insurance companies and possible litigation. You need someone who will serve as your advocate and allow you time to heal both physically and emotionally. This is why you need a dedicated personal injury plaintiff attorney from Branch & Dhillon, P.C.

MIller, a native of Strongsville, Ohio, committed Wednesday afternoon. The 4-star, rated as an Edge rusher by Rivals, will likely play linebacker at the next level. He put up massive numbers in 2024: 90 tackles, 20 tackles for loss and 10 sacks.

Unsurprisingly, many Big Ten schools were in hot pursuit of Miller, including defending national champion Ohio State. His offer list included ones from the Buckeyes, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon and Penn State, but he decided to head to the SEC with the Aggies.

A favorite of defensive coordinator Jay Bateman, Miller joins fellow 4-star Samu Moala as the two linebackers in the class to date.

Miller is the 10th commit for A&M, and all are 4-star recruits. His addition moved the Aggies up to third in the Rivals rankings for 2026.

Miller is not the first Texas A&M commit from Strongsville, Ohio. The last one worked out quite well -- it was All-American punter Drew Kaser.