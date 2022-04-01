Aggies add another 5-star to stellar 2022 class
National Signing Day may have been nearly two months ago, but the nation's top recruiting class for 2022 got better Friday all the same.
5-star defensive lineman Lebbeus "LT" Overton of Milton, Ga., joined an already amazing class with his commitment to Texas A&M. Overton chose the Aggies over finalists Georgia and Oregon, with Alabama and Oklahoma being eliminated late in the process.
Overton's recruitment stretched into April due to his late reclassification into the 2022 class. He was originally a top-10 prospect in the Rivals.com rankings for 2023, at one point holding the top position in the entire nation.
The 6-foot-3, 265-pound Overton has put up staggering numbers in high school, including 21.5 sacks in his sophomore season. That number dropped to 7.5 as he was double- and triple-teamed this past season, but he still racked up 54 tackles and batted down 6 passes at the line of scrimmage.
The decision for Overton -- and his brother, former Liberty defensive end Michaiah Overton -- to come to A&M represents a bit of a homecoming. LT Overton was born in College Station and was an Aggie fan growing up, even though his father played at Oklahoma and the family moved to Georgia in his formative years.
Overton is the sixth 5-star in the 2022 recruiting class, joining fellow defensive linemen Walter Nolen and Shemar Stewart as well as safety Jacoby Mathews, wide receiver Evan Stewart and cornerback Denver Harris. Each of A&M's four final commits for the 2022 class were 5-stars.
Analysis of A&M's final 2022 commit
The Aggies have, once again, landed a big, extremely athletic defensive lineman who can play inside or out. Overton brings elite size and speed to A&M, and he's not done filling out yet.
There are a lot of similarities between Overton and DeMarvin Leal, the first being their frame. Overton is 6-foot-3; Leal is 6-foot-4. Both do a really good job of using their hands to create keep offensive linemen off them. Also, both have very good lateral movement that allows them to fill gaps quickly.
Overton is extremely explosive off the snap and, when he has momentum, can bulldoze his way through defenders. His footwork is very good, a benefit of his work on the basketball court. If he's one-on-one with a high school tackle or guard, it's not going to end well. He's too strong for tackles and hits gaps too quickly for guards to handle.
Overton still needs to get stronger, fill out his frame and learn to play lower. He loses some momentum by standing up too high, which SEC linemen will take advantage of. But that can be a quick fix for Terry Price or Elijah Robinson.
Like Leal, Overton has the potential to play end or tackle in a 4-3 set. He's played both in high school, so it's not a stretch to think he could do so in college.
The Aggies are in the enviable position of being able to figure out how best to use Overton's talent while not forcing him onto the field. They can take a season or more to decide and prepare him, unless he's physically capable of forcing their hand and earning his way onto the field.