Aggies add another 5-star to stellar 2022 class

5-star defensive lineman Lebbeus "LT" Overton of Milton, Ga., joined an already amazing class with his commitment to Texas A&M. Overton chose the Aggies over finalists Georgia and Oregon, with Alabama and Oklahoma being eliminated late in the process.

Overton's recruitment stretched into April due to his late reclassification into the 2022 class. He was originally a top-10 prospect in the Rivals.com rankings for 2023, at one point holding the top position in the entire nation.

The 6-foot-3, 265-pound Overton has put up staggering numbers in high school, including 21.5 sacks in his sophomore season. That number dropped to 7.5 as he was double- and triple-teamed this past season, but he still racked up 54 tackles and batted down 6 passes at the line of scrimmage.

The decision for Overton -- and his brother, former Liberty defensive end Michaiah Overton -- to come to A&M represents a bit of a homecoming. LT Overton was born in College Station and was an Aggie fan growing up, even though his father played at Oklahoma and the family moved to Georgia in his formative years.

Overton is the sixth 5-star in the 2022 recruiting class, joining fellow defensive linemen Walter Nolen and Shemar Stewart as well as safety Jacoby Mathews, wide receiver Evan Stewart and cornerback Denver Harris. Each of A&M's four final commits for the 2022 class were 5-stars.