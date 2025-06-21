Aggies Add Another Elite DE to 2026 Haul

Aggie owned and operated Personal Injury Attorneys serving victims injured anywhere in Texas
Texas A&M has been looking to strengthen its pass rush, and they did so in a big way Saturday with the commitment of blue chip EDGE Tristian Givens.
The Aggies were known to be a leader for the 6-foot-4 edge rusher, but Tennessee was also thought to be a real threat. Givens surprised many Saturday, though, as he eschewed his planned June 23 commitment and pulled the trigger for A&M during his official visit.
Givens had an elite offer list, with the likes of Florida, Michigan, LSU, Auburn and Miami, among others, in pursuit. He cut his list to A&M, Tennessee, Florida State and USC in early April, but also took an official visit to Washington. Even though he made two visits to Tennessee in rapid succession recently, he needed less than a day in College Station to commit.
Givens is the third commit in this class from Georgia, though he's from the southwest part of the state and much closer to FSU and Auburn than UGA. He is the 19th commit overall and the fourth 4- or 5-star commit to join the class in the last five days.
Givens had an extremely impressive 29 tackles for loss and 12 sacks in 2024.
Analysis of A&M's newest commit
The Aggies were very happy to get Marco Jones last year, and they're likely delighted to get a carbon copy of him this year in Tristian Givens.
He may not be as big as Jones -- yet -- but the pass rush skillset is very similar. He's extremely athletic and get off the line fast whether he's standing up or has his hand on the turf. When you're as fast as he is and you're just a junior in high school, it's reasonable to think that a player with his speed would just attack off the edge. Instead, he's got some nice secondary moves and already knows how to set up oppoosing linemen.
Givens has a great frame that will likely allow him to get to 240 pounds or so easily. He's got great aggression and has a really good basic skill set that can be developed further at A&M. He looks like a Jack, at least initially, and he could be a quality bookend to Jones -- and a nightmare for SEC quarterbacks.