Aggies Add Another Elite DE to 2026 Haul

The Aggies were known to be a leader for the 6-foot-4 edge rusher, but Tennessee was also thought to be a real threat. Givens surprised many Saturday, though, as he eschewed his planned June 23 commitment and pulled the trigger for A&M during his official visit.

Givens had an elite offer list, with the likes of Florida, Michigan, LSU, Auburn and Miami, among others, in pursuit. He cut his list to A&M, Tennessee, Florida State and USC in early April, but also took an official visit to Washington. Even though he made two visits to Tennessee in rapid succession recently, he needed less than a day in College Station to commit.

Givens is the third commit in this class from Georgia, though he's from the southwest part of the state and much closer to FSU and Auburn than UGA. He is the 19th commit overall and the fourth 4- or 5-star commit to join the class in the last five days.

Givens had an extremely impressive 29 tackles for loss and 12 sacks in 2024.