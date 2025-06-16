Aggies Land First O-Line Commit for 2026 Class

Suffering an injury or losing a loved one in an accident is difficult enough without having to deal with insurance companies and possible litigation. You need someone who will serve as your advocate and allow you time to heal both physically and emotionally. This is why you need a dedicated personal injury plaintiff attorney from Branch & Dhillon, P.C.

A&M now has 16 commits, half of whom play on the offensive side of the ball. The Aggies are still in the hunt for 4-star offensive linemen Drew Evers, Aaron Thomas, Zaden Krempin, Avery Morcho and John Turntine III.

The general belief was that Roseborough was down to Texas, FSU and A&M before official visits began. He checked out in-state FSU first, then visited Aggieland last weekend. After his official to Texas this weekend, he went home and committed to the Aggies.

Roseborough has been a hot commodity on the recruiting front and had narrowed his list of schools to A&M, Texas, Florida State, Ohio State and LSU. The Aggies were an early offer for Roseborough, but they didn't seem to have much traction until recently. But when the door was cracked open, A&M kicked it in.

Roseborough is extremely quick for a guard and light on his feet. And, once he gets moving, he's looking for someone to flatten.

"Extremely quick" may be an understatement. He's flat-out fast for a big tackle, getting out in front of the back as he pulls on counters. In most cases, the guard will lead and the tackle will follow to pick up an outside lineman, but he's fast enough that he can pull from the right tackle spot and hit someone where the left guard was without any difficulty.

His footwork is very good, as you can see when he takes an defensive end sideways and out of the play. He also slides out to take away the edge on pass rushers. His overall quickness (again) and lateral moment are impressive.

Like many high school linemen, he needs to work on staying low and getting under the pads of his opponent to establish momentum. It's kind of scary to think that he could pancake some of these poor defenders even more than he does, but it's true. He also needs to bulk up some and improve his upper body strength, which he should have time to do.

The Aggies need to start rebuilding their offensive line as they will lose Trey Zuhn, Dametrious Crownover, Ar'maj Reed-Adams and Deuce Fatheree after this year. Tackle has been an especially pressing need, but adding Roseborough is a start in filling it. Fast, mean tackles are always at a premium, and I wouldn't mess with this guy -- glasses or not.