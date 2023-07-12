Davis's recruitment lasted a little more than five months, with the Aggies offering him on Feb. 10. A&M quickly shot up to the top of his list of prospective schools, but offers from Texas and USC also drew serious attention. He made official visits to both Los Angeles and Austin before closing out his trips with a June 23 visit to College Station. Even though sources had indicated to AggieYell.com that A&M was well ahead after the official visit, USC continued to believe that they were positioned well to land him.

This is A&M's fourth recent head-to-head win against the Trojans, with A&M winning out for linebackers Jordan Lockhart and Tyanthony Smith and wide receiver Dre'lon Miller.

Besides the offers from Texas and USC, Davis also had offers on the table from TCU, Florida, Nebraska, Washington and many others.

Davis is the 17th commit for the 2024 class, and joins 4-star Jordan Pride as the two safety commits. A&M now has seven defensive commits in the class, which is currently ranked eighth overall by Rivals.com.