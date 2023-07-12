Aggies add another safety to 2024 haul
Texas A&M has topped USC in 2024 recruiting yet again, obtaining the commitment of Converse Judson safety Myles Davis Wednesday night.
Davis's recruitment lasted a little more than five months, with the Aggies offering him on Feb. 10. A&M quickly shot up to the top of his list of prospective schools, but offers from Texas and USC also drew serious attention. He made official visits to both Los Angeles and Austin before closing out his trips with a June 23 visit to College Station. Even though sources had indicated to AggieYell.com that A&M was well ahead after the official visit, USC continued to believe that they were positioned well to land him.
This is A&M's fourth recent head-to-head win against the Trojans, with A&M winning out for linebackers Jordan Lockhart and Tyanthony Smith and wide receiver Dre'lon Miller.
Besides the offers from Texas and USC, Davis also had offers on the table from TCU, Florida, Nebraska, Washington and many others.
Davis is the 17th commit for the 2024 class, and joins 4-star Jordan Pride as the two safety commits. A&M now has seven defensive commits in the class, which is currently ranked eighth overall by Rivals.com.
Analysis of A&M's newest commit
Davis racked up 38 tackles in 2022, which is kind of pedestrian. What isn't is 4 interceptions and 6 passes broken up, which went along with those 38 tackles. Davis has outstanding anticipation, reads a quarterback well and jumps routes with great skill.
It's cliche' now to compare a safety prospect to Antonio Johnson, but in this case it wouldn't fit anyway. He's more like a bigger version of Armani Watts. Watts would lurk in the deep middle, reading the quarterback and measuring out routes, then would break on the ball to make a play. You can ask both Arkansas and Tennessee about that. Likewise, when the ball gets there, Davis is here.
Davis is definitely a guy A&M wants as a safety, but he has the speed to play corner. He has the ability to turn and run with a wideout, which will help immensely on passes thrown over the deep middle or if A&M's playing a two-deep and he goes to help a corner on a fly pattern.
Davis has really good footwork, backpedals well and isn't afraid to come up and put a hit on someone. And he doesn't go for the big hit, he's going for a tackle to put a guy on the ground. That's good, but his natural instincts -- anticipation and ability to break on the ball -- set him apart. I think he'll be a solid safety at the next level, but with his size and speed, he could be someone to watch for at nickel as well.