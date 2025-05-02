Aggies Add Another Shooter

The 6-foot-6, 190-pound Griffen -- a native of Dallas -- spent two seasons with Alabama and played a key role in the Crimson Tide's run to the Final Four two seasons ago. He averaged 11.2 points and 3.4 rebounds per game while shooting 39% from 3-point range in 2023-24. He lit up A&M for 17 points (four of 10 from 3) in Alabama's 100-75 rout of the Aggies in their lone matchup that season, and scored a career-high 21 against Missouri and Kentucky. He scored 19 points, including hitting five of eight 3-pointers, in Alabama's Sweet 16 win over North Carolina.

He transferred to Kansas after last season and his play, like the team's, fell off markedly. He averaged just 6.3 PPG and 1.6 RPG last season as his shooting percentage dropped from 45.4% at Alabama in 2023-24 to 37.2% at KU -- with his 3-point shooting percentage falling to 33.6% (which still would have been the third-best percentage on the Aggie roster for players with more than 50 attempts).

Looking for a fresh start, Griffen re-entered the transfer portal after Kansas tumbled to a 21-13 record and a first round exit in the NCAA Tournament. He considered returning to Alabama and re-uniting with coach Nate Oats, but decided on joining McMillan and the Aggies instead.

A&M now has 11 players on its roster, nine of whom came from the transfer portal. They have four spots remaining to fill.