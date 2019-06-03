A day after picking up TE Blake Smith, Texas A&M added another offensive weapon from a lot farther away. Charlotte, N.C. 4-star WR Muhsin Muhammad III committed to the Aggies Monday evening, just a couple hours after picking up an offer from Alabama.

Muhammad, the son of former Carolina Panthers WR Muhsin Muhammad, picked the Aggies over nearby N.C. State and his father’s alma mater, Michigan State. He also had offers from Auburn, Florida and Ohio State, among many others.

The Aggies were initially considered a long shot to land Muhammad, but after two excellent visits in rapid succession last month, they moved to favorite status. On Monday night, he made it official. It’s a recruiting coup for WR coach Dameyune Craig, who played with the elder Muhammad with the Panthers.



