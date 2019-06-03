Aggies add another weapon
The Aggies are on a recruiting roll.
A day after picking up TE Blake Smith, Texas A&M added another offensive weapon from a lot farther away. Charlotte, N.C. 4-star WR Muhsin Muhammad III committed to the Aggies Monday evening, just a couple hours after picking up an offer from Alabama.
Muhammad, the son of former Carolina Panthers WR Muhsin Muhammad, picked the Aggies over nearby N.C. State and his father’s alma mater, Michigan State. He also had offers from Auburn, Florida and Ohio State, among many others.
The Aggies were initially considered a long shot to land Muhammad, but after two excellent visits in rapid succession last month, they moved to favorite status. On Monday night, he made it official. It’s a recruiting coup for WR coach Dameyune Craig, who played with the elder Muhammad with the Panthers.
Still seems like a dream,— Muhsin “Moose” Muhammad III (@MooseMuhammad) June 3, 2019
CLT you will be missed🖤
100% COMMITTED‼️ pic.twitter.com/EkW6Wbbw5l
Several Muhammad’s future teammates took to social media to welcome him aboard.
All ima say is don’t sleep on my young gunna @MooseMuhammad ❤️💯 much love welcome home brudda 👍🏽 #GigEm— Hollywood Demas (@DemondDemas1) June 4, 2019
THE STATION IS UP BROTHA 💯 https://t.co/YLuzW5o8lF— JaylonJones (@OriginalJaylon) June 4, 2019
Analysis of A&M’s newest commit
As you’d expect, Muhammad has the genes to be a big time receiver. The 6-foot, 185-pounder, like his dad, has tremendous hands. He adjust really well to a pass when it’s in flight and can contort his body to make a catch. He’s also got great jumping ability and can leap over opposing defenders.
Muhammad’s got good speed, but his route running is exceptional. He handles deep routes, bubble screens and just about everything else with a polish you don’t see from most high school receivers. That’s probably the biggest reason he had over 1,000 receiving yards on 58 catches last year.
With the addition of Muhammad to Demond Demas, the Aggies are well on their way to having the nation’s top receiver class for 2020. They now have a big, fast deep threat on the outside and a guy who translates into a high-quality slot at the next level. That’s got to be a great selling point for prospective quarterbacks.