Aggies add first LB to 2022 class

The Aggies picked up their first commitment since official visits began again June 1 when LB Martrell Harris Jr. of The Woodlands made his decision after a visit to College Station this weekend. Harris pushes the Aggies back up to eight commits for the 2022 class -- all of which are from Texas -- and gives them six 4-star prospects.

Harris has offers from the likes of Notre Dame, Texas, Ole Miss and Virginia Tech, but it was Mississippi State that appeared to be the greatest competition for Harris. The momentum, however, has been with the Aggies for the past couple of months.

Harris's commitment is a big one for the Aggies, who are also targeting fellow Houston-area LB Harold Perkins. A&M needs to added several linebackers in the 2022 class, as they'll lose Aaron Hansford after this season and Andre White will also be draft eligible. Harris joins a group that will include Tarian Lee, Edgerrin Cooper, Antonio Doyle, Chris Russell and, hopefully, Kenneth Phillips III.