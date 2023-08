Moses will join an Aggie team in need of interior linemen in the 2025 class. A&M will need to replace Jordan Moko and Aki Ogunbiyi and Kam Dewberry will be a senior in 2025z

Moses, a 3-star recruit from Humble’s Legaxy School of Sports Sciences, picked the Aggies over the likes of Penn State, Oklahoma and Arkansas. He was offered in October of last year, visited multiple times and camped at A&M in June before making his decision.

I’ve seen Moses in person, so this is an easy analysis. The Aggies are getting a powerful guard prospect who is already forceful in the run game and is developing nicely as a pass blocker.

At the Rivals camp in Dallas, Moses held his own against older competition. He’s a forceful drive blocker who gets his hands on someone and uses his lower body strength to shove them out of the way.

He’s still a work in progress against speed rushers. He can get knocked back on his heels if they’re on him quickly enough, but if he gets his arms extended, opponents aren’t going anywhere. He’s plenty quick for an interior lineman when out of his stance.

This is a nice pickup who will be even better in a year. I like this addition.