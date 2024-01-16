With Nick Saban's surprising decision to retire, Ricks decided to enter the transfer portal and examine his options. He quickly narrowed his list to fellow SEC schools LSU and Texas A&M, with the first visit going to the Aggies. That was all Ricks needed, as he cancelled his LSU visit and decided to commit to the Aggies.

Ricks, a redshirt freshman, did not play during his single season in Tuscaloosa, but is just a year removed from being a 5-star recruit according to Rivals.com. A graduate of IMG Academy, Ricks was the second-highest rated corner in the nation for the 2023 class, but was stuck behind potential first round draft picks Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold this season.

It's more evidence that Elko means business when it comes to revamping the cornerback corps, and Ricks may be the most important addition in that effort to date. Unlike the other additions, who either have one or two seasons left to play, Ricks has four.

Ricks has all the physical gifts you look for in a corner: he's tall (6-foot-1), fast (4.5-second 40-yard dash) and can jump (39-inch vertical). He also knows how to turn and find the ball, something A&M's corners did a bad (perhaps non-existent) job at this past season.

Ricks was frequently left on an island against elite competition when he was at IMG Academy, so he's clearly not afraid of man coverage. He's very aggressive, and may have to work on knowing when he can and can't gamble.

The Aggies have added Will Lee, B.J. Mayes, Donovan Saunders, Tyron Hill and now Ricks to the corner group since Elko's arrival. They still have Sam McCall, Jayvon Thomas and Bravion Rogers on the roster, so they have plenty of options to work with. At the very worst, they've improved the level of competition they'll have when deciding who will start and be in the corner rotation.