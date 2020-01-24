Coley, who was demoted last month after Georgia hired Todd Monken to take over as offensive coordinator, has an extensive history with Fisher dating back nearly two decades. A graduate of Florida State, Coley’s first job in the college ranks was as an offensive assistant under Fisher at LSU from 2003 to 2004. After two seasons with the NFL’s Miami Dolphins and a year as the offensive coordinator at Florida International, Coley returned to FSU as Bobby Bowden’s tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator in 2008. He was reunited with Fisher, who was serving as Bowden’s offensive coordinator at the time.

Two years later, Coley was promoted to offensive coordinator while still holding onto tight ends coach duties when Fisher was promoted to head coach. Fisher retained the playcalling duties, however, and when Miami offered him the chance to call plays under Al Golden in 2013, it was enough for him to head to South Florida.

Golden was fired after the 2015 season, and Coley headed to Georgia, first serving as the wide receivers coach and then taking over as offensive coordinator before the 2019 season.

Coley has been a solid position coach and cooridnator during his career, but the 46-year-old is best known as a top-notch recruiter. He was considered the best recruiter on Fisher’s staff at FSU before leaving for Miami, and was thought of in a similar light on an excellent recruiting staff at UGA. He has been especially effective in Florida, Georgia and the rest of the Southeast, regions where A&M has become increasingly present since Fisher’s arrival in 2018.



