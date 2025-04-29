Aggies add former Texas forward

The 6-foot-11, 225-pound Vinson is a native of Austin and started his high school career at St. Michael's Catholic in Austin before transferring to Oak Hill Academy in Virginia, a school well known for developing major college and NBA talent.

A 3-star prospect according to Rivals.com, Vinson took official visits to Kentucky, Rutgers, South Carolina and Vanderbilt before deciding on Texas. He also had offers from Texas Tech and Ole Miss.

As is the case with many freshmen, Vinson's playing time was largely limited to non-conference games against lesser competition. He scored 6 points against Middle Tennessee State and drained his only 3-point attempt against New Orleans. He played in one SEC game, logging two minutes in a 103-80 blowout loss to Alabama.

For the season, Vinson averaged 2.2 points and 1.1 rebounds a game.

Vinson decided to enter the transfer portal right before it closed on April 25 and signed with the Aggies just four days later. He is the second big man with an outside game the Aggies have signed, joining former Kansas forward Zach Clemence.

The addition brings A&M to nine total players on the roster, with seven of them coming from the transfer portal.