Suffering an injury or losing a loved one in an accident is difficult enough without having to deal with insurance companies and possible litigation. You need someone who will serve as your advocate and allow you time to heal both physically and emotionally. This is why you need a dedicated personal injury plaintiff attorney from Branch & Dhillon, P.C.

Shaw, a redshirt freshman, was originally a 3-star recruit out of Downey, Calif. and a signee with Indiana in the class of 2023. He tallied 12 tackles and half a sack with the Hoosiers that season, but preserved his redshirt.

Transferring to Washington before last season, Shaw played in all 13 games, starting nine at nickel. He racked up 37 tackles, 4 tackles for loss and a fumble recovery for the Huskies, but quickly entered the portal New Year's Day after Washington lost 35-34 to Louisville in the Sun Bowl the day before.

Shaw visited USC before quickly making arrangements to visit Aggieland, which he did over the weekend. The trip was good enough that he committed and signed early Sunday.

Shaw will likely remain a nickel at A&M, teaming with Tyreek Chappell this season and taking over as a starter after the fifth-year senior moves on after this year. His addition allows for true freshman Deyjhon Pettaway to be brought along at a slower pace and provides the Aggies with a potential multi-year asset at a key position.