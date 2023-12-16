Aggies add LB transfer
Texas A&M needs a replacement for Edgerrin Cooper, who is headed to the NFL, and linebacker depth in general. They received a boost Saturday when former Youngstown State LB Alex Howard committed during his official visit.
Howard, a rising senior, had 76 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and an interception in 13 games in 2023. As a part-time starter in 2022, he had 34 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
The 6-foot-2, 230-pound linebacker was highly efficient in 2023, with a ProFootballFocus season score of 82.4, tops on the Penguins. He had a score of 90.6 against the run and 86.1 in tackling.
Howard had offers from 16 different FBS programs since entering the portal, including ones from Mississippi State, Michigan State, Wisconsin, South Carolina and Virginia Tech.
Analysis
Nobody is going to replace Cooper's production, but they need guys who have a nose for the football and can be part of a rotation with Taurean York, Daymion Sanford and Martrell Harris. Howard brings size, speed and plenty of experience. He has done just fine against Power 5 competition, with 5 tackles and a sack against Ohio State this past season.
A&M should add 4-star Jordan Lockhart on signing day and hope to have at least one other linebacker sign. It seems like last year's transfer, JD Davis, could be around too. A&M still needs to get some depth, but this is a real good start.