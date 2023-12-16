Howard, a rising senior, had 76 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and an interception in 13 games in 2023. As a part-time starter in 2022, he had 34 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

The 6-foot-2, 230-pound linebacker was highly efficient in 2023, with a ProFootballFocus season score of 82.4, tops on the Penguins. He had a score of 90.6 against the run and 86.1 in tackling.

Howard had offers from 16 different FBS programs since entering the portal, including ones from Mississippi State, Michigan State, Wisconsin, South Carolina and Virginia Tech.