Aggies add needed big body on D-line

A native of Richmond, Texas, Oneydim was a 3-star recruit out of Richmond Terry in 2021. After redshirting in 2021, he played in 12 games in 2022, racking up 11 tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack.

Onyedim really broke out in 2023, earning All-Big 12 honors after tallying 42 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and a pair of sacks. He played in all 13 games in 2023 and 2024, tallying another 33 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and a fumble recovery this past season for the Cyclones.

The 6-foot-4, 295-pound Onyedim was a defensive end in Iowa State's scheme, but he projects as a defensive tackle at A&M. That's why the Aggies were interested in adding him, as they are short on experience at the position. DJ Hicks and Albert Regis are poised to start this fall, but their backups were scheduled to be redshirt freshman Dealyn Evans and true freshmen DJ Sanders, Chace Sims and Landon Rink before Onyedim's addition.

The defensive tackle group will have a heavy Houston vibe, with Hicks (Katy Paetow), Regis (La Porte), Sims (Richmond Randle), Sanders (Bellville) and Rink (Cy-Fair) all being from the area.