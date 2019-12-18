Aggies add needed RB as Jackson signs
AggieYell.com continues its coverage of the early signing period with a profile of running back Deondre Jackson.
Position: Running back
Height/Weight: 6 feet, 205 pounds
Chose A&M over: Georgia, Auburn, Alabama and Florida, among others
Awards/Recognition: 1st team All-State; 1st team All-Region; 1st team All-County
2019 stats: 1,200 yards and 20 TD
Why he chose A&M: “Because it felt like the right place for a home away from home.”
2020 projection: The Aggies need another physical runner, so he could be mix for playing time depending on who else signs and whether the coaching staff decides to redshirt a back or two to spread out the class.
Film study
Frankly, I think he’s seriously underrated. He’s good really good vision, cuts well and hits holes as they open. If you try to arm tackle him, he’s going to break loose. He runs with purpose and is tough to bring down one-on-one. He’s also much faster than he’s given credit for. Ignore him at your own risk.