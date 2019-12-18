Position: Running back

Height/Weight: 6 feet, 205 pounds

Chose A&M over: Georgia, Auburn, Alabama and Florida, among others

Awards/Recognition: 1st team All-State; 1st team All-Region; 1st team All-County

2019 stats: 1,200 yards and 20 TD

Why he chose A&M: “Because it felt like the right place for a home away from home.”

2020 projection: The Aggies need another physical runner, so he could be mix for playing time depending on who else signs and whether the coaching staff decides to redshirt a back or two to spread out the class.



