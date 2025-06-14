Aggie owned and operated Personal Injury Attorneys serving victims injured anywhere in Texas​ Suffering an injury or losing a loved one in an accident is difficult enough without having to deal with insurance companies and possible litigation. You need someone who will serve as your advocate and allow you time to heal both physically and emotionally. This is why you need a dedicated personal injury plaintiff attorney from Branch & Dhillon, P.C.

If you're an athlete named Kaeden (or Caden), there's only one place for you: Texas A&M.

Fort Bend Marshall quarterback Kaeden Johnson joined baseball players Kaeden Kent and Caden Sorrell as an Aggie athlete Saturday night when he committed during his official visit. He is the 15th commit for the recruiting class of 2026 and his addition vaulted the Aggies back up to sixth in Rivals.com's national recruiting rankings. A&M already has 4-star Helaman Casuga committed for this class, but odds are Johnson will be used in a role other than quarterback. Already 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds, Johnson brings both speed and strength as a runner. While he could certainly be used as a short-yardage weapon, he will likely move to either wide receiver or tight end at the next level. Johnson is the second scholarship player to commit this week and the fourth from Texas, moving the Lone Star State into the lead as far as Aggie commits go. Johnson committed to A&M over Washington State and Colorado, but numerous big schools had started to nose around in recent weeks, showing interest. The Aggies moved swiftly and locked him down tonight.

