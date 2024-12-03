Aggies add second 4-star RB to 2025 class

Suffering an injury or losing a loved one in an accident is difficult enough without having to deal with insurance companies and possible litigation. You need someone who will serve as your advocate and allow you time to heal both physically and emotionally. This is why you need a dedicated personal injury plaintiff attorney from Branch & Dhillon, P.C.

Morrow, the fifth-ranked all-purpose back in the 2025 class, had committed to Missouri in June, but the Aggies remained in steadfast pursuit, even with fellow 4-star Tiger Riden on their commit list. In an interview with Rivals recently, Morrow's father indicated he wanted his son to play on a bigger stage than Missouri could provide, and Morrow made a visit to College Station this past weekend for the Texas game. That was enough to convince him to flip, giving the Aggies a potentially stout running back room of Le'veon Moss, Rueben Owens, Amari Daniels, Riden and Morrow for next season.

This may be blasphemous, but Morrow looks like a more agile version of Trayveon Williams. He's a little taller and a little leaner, but he's really fast, lightning quick and incredibly agile. The agility, especially, blows me away.

Morrow has great field vision and gets up to speed really quick. With that vision, he's able to set up defenders for a juke and quickly cut past them going another direction. He's got the little drop step to get defenders going in one direction, then he cuts on that foot to go the other way. That's something you saw from Barry Sanders and Emmitt Smith in their heyday. He's even got a spin move.

Morrow's got a low center of gravity, making him even tougher to tackle. If he you hit him high, he may just run through an arm tackle. You've got to hit him at center mass or lower, and he's got those quick feet to make that tough.

Morrow is also an outstanding receiver, which could really help in this offense. He could be split out into the slot or be the receiver out of the backfield EJ Smith was supposed to be this season. The Aggies could bring Morrow in after pounding away with Moss and Owens and let him be a vicious change of pace with his speed and elusiveness.