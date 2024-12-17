Aggies Add Second Bigtime Receiver Through the Portal

Suffering an injury or losing a loved one in an accident is difficult enough without having to deal with insurance companies and possible litigation. You need someone who will serve as your advocate and allow you time to heal both physically and emotionally. This is why you need a dedicated personal injury plaintiff attorney from Branch & Dhillon, P.C.

Craver, one of Texas A&M's top targets amongst receivers in the transfer portal, committed to the Aggies Tuesday morning. He is the second receiver to join the Aggies via the portal, with Micah Hudson committing over the weekend.

A 4-star prospect coming out of high school, Craver burst onto the scene at Mississippi State with a 54-yard touchdown on his first collegiate catch. The 5-foot-10, 170-pound wideout quickly became a deep threat, catching five passes for more than 35 yards during his freshman campaign, including a 72-yarder against Georgia. He also scored a touchdown on a blocked punt against Eastern Kentucky.

Ironically, his top games for receptions came against A&M, when he had five catches for 42 yards and his only SEC score in a 34-24 loss to the Aggies.

For the season, Craver caught 17 passes for 386 yards and three touchdowns, for an average of 21.6 yards per catch.

Craver's sole season in Starkville was not a smooth one. He was suspended for the Bulldogs' loss to Missouri and did not record a catch while playing just 19 snaps against Ole Miss. Still, programs like A&M, LSU, Alabama and Florida State were all immediately interested when he entered the portal.

Craver immediately adds speed and explosiveness to an Aggie receiver corps in the midst of an overhaul. He quickly joins Hudson, Noah Thomas, Terry Bussey and Jerome Myles as prospective rotation players going into the 2025 season. He could prove to be the replacement for Jabre Barber in the slot.



