Aggies Add Second TE From the Transfer Portal

Boerkircher, who will be a sixth-year senior next year, announced his commitment on social media Thursday afternoon. He joins former Auburn tight end Micah Hardy as new additions during the first 10 days since the portal opened Dec. 9.

Boerkircher, who visited last week, picked the Aggies over an offer from Oklahoma.

Boerkircher played in all 12 games at Nebraska last season, starting seven of them. During the final three games of he season, he went from being just a blocking tight end to a decent receiving threat, catching five of his six receptions for the year for 77 yards. For the year, he caught six passes for 102 yards (17 YPC).

The Aggie coaching staff was clearly frustrated with the inability to successfully block in short yardage situations, especially against South Carolina and Texas where their lack of success cost them the game. Hudson and Boerkircher could help fix that issue, as they team with Theo Ohrstrom, Donovan Green, Kiotti Armstrong and Eric Karner at tight end next year.



