Aggies add size to WR room

Wilson was a Texas commit before flipping to Houston late in the 2023 recruiting process. He caught a 60-yard touchdown pass during that season, but only played in two games and redshirted. He suffered a knee injury in the offseason and missed spring practice, then played sporadically during the 2024 season, catching nine passes for 58 yards.

Wilson, who is listed between 6-foot-2 and 6-foot-4, brings an element the current Aggie receiver corps needs badly -- height. At 6-foot-2, incoming freshman Jerome Myles is the tallest player in the group; Ashton Bethel-Roman is 6-foot-1 and Terry Bussey and Izaiah Williams are listed at 6 feet. Newcomers TK Norman and Kelshaun Johnson are listed at 6-foot and 5-foot-11, respectively, and transfers KC Concepcion and Mario Craver are 5-foot-11 and 5-foot-10. Redshirt freshman Ernest Campbell is just 5-foot-9.

Wilson will have three years of eligibility remaining.