A&M now has 19 total commits, including seven from the Houston area. Johnson joins TK Norman as the two wideout commits in the class.

One of the fastest receivers in the 2025 recruiting class, Johnson boasts a 40-yard-dash time in the 4.3-second range and ran the 100 meters in less than 11 seconds. That kind of speed brought plenty of offers, including ones from USC, Tennessee, Oregon and Arkansas, to name a few. But his final two were in-state powers Texas and A&M, and a strong final push over the past two months put the Aggies over the top.

Four-star Kelshaun Johnson of Hitchcock, who had to postpone his commitment due to Hurricane Beryl and the subsequent power outages in Southeast Texas, has made his choice of Texas A&M official.

When you look at a highlight video and don't see a defensive back in the frame, one of two things have happened: the guy fell down or the receiver was incredibly fast.

These guys weren't falling down. Kelshaun Johnson is just that fast.

I can see why A&M and Texas really wanted him. He's so smooth as a runner and he gets up to speed almost immediately. It doesn't look like he's even trying hard once he gets the ball in his hands. This is what you call plus-plus speed.

But it's not just his ability to run in a straight line that is impressive. If you watch his defensive highlights, he can change direction and accelerate in another direction very quickly. He's also very elusive, with the quick cutting ability that makes him tough to tackle.

Johnson is ranked 183rd overall, but the only knock that I see against him is he's not over 6 feet tall. Obviously, he has tremendous speed but he's got other skills that are at a high level. I could see him being a guy who is on the field very quickly next year, as well as a possible asset on special teams.