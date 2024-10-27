Aggies add to amazing Sunday recruiting bonanza

Aggie owned and operated Personal Injury Attorneys serving victims injured anywhere in Texas​ Suffering an injury or losing a loved one in an accident is difficult enough without having to deal with insurance companies and possible litigation. You need someone who will serve as your advocate and allow you time to heal both physically and emotionally. This is why you need a dedicated personal injury plaintiff attorney from Branch & Dhillon, P.C.

Texas A&M now has the number one class in the Rivals.com rankings for 2026 after picking up their third 4-star commitment of Sunday from linebacker Samu Moala.

Samu Moala has joined Texas A&M's 2026 recruiting class. (Photo by Rivals.com)

Moala, an outside linebacker from Lawndale (Calif.) Leuzinger, joins fellow 4-stars Jordan Carter and Aaron Gregory in committing to the Aggies the day after A&M dispatched LSU 38-23 before a crowd of nearly 109,000 at Kyle Field.



Moala held offers from the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Tennessee, but the Aggies won out after Saturday night's win. The 6-foot-3, 200-plus pound linebacker is the first player at his position to join the recruiting class and the first from California. Of the now seven commits the Aggies have, five are on defense. A&M now has commitments from players from Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, Utah and California.

Analysis of A&M's newest commit