Aggies add to amazing Sunday recruiting bonanza

AggieYell Mailbag, sponsored by Tipton Auto Group
The LSU week edition of the AggieYell Mailbag has dropped, so check it out here!
Crownover talks O-line rebirth, LSU matchup
Right tackle Dametrious Crownover has been part of the offensive line's success through seven games, but LSU awaits.
LSU's offense vs. Texas A&M's defense
Can Shemar Stewart and the Aggies shut down a potent LSU passing attack?
LSU game visitor list
Mike Elko and the Aggies have a remarkable list of talented recruits visiting Saturday, and AY has the names here!
Texas A&M's offense vs. LSU's defense
Can Conner Weigman and the Aggie offense put together a strong performance against LSU?
AggieYell Mailbag, sponsored by Tipton Auto Group
Texas A&M now has the number one class in the Rivals.com rankings for 2026 after picking up their third 4-star commitment of Sunday from linebacker Samu Moala.
Moala, an outside linebacker from Lawndale (Calif.) Leuzinger, joins fellow 4-stars Jordan Carter and Aaron Gregory in committing to the Aggies the day after A&M dispatched LSU 38-23 before a crowd of nearly 109,000 at Kyle Field.
Moala held offers from the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Tennessee, but the Aggies won out after Saturday night's win.
The 6-foot-3, 200-plus pound linebacker is the first player at his position to join the recruiting class and the first from California. Of the now seven commits the Aggies have, five are on defense. A&M now has commitments from players from Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, Utah and California.
Analysis of A&M's newest commit
Moala is not a linebacker. There. I said it.
He's a frigging hypersonic missile launched into opponents' backfields.
Ok, maybe that's a little over the top, but this guy has tremendous speed and the ability to pursue and track down opposing backs. It doesn't take long to see why he has 25 offers on the table.
First, he has really good size. He's not 200 pounds now; he's closer to 220, which makes him a prototype for the outside linebacker position. But, if he keeps growing, he could be a JACK like Cashius Howell and Rylan Kennedy. In fact, that may be what A&M wants him for.
Not only can Moala run, he can hit. You see several instances where he absolutely drills the running back or receiver, but he's not always in it for the highlight reel hit. He'll wrap up and take his guy to the ground as well. With the annoyance that missed tackles have been this year, that holds more than a little appeal.
Moala is big, physical and can run sideline to slideline. He looks like a really good pickup and should either strengthen the depth at outside linebacker or JACK in a couple of years.
- TE
