Weekend Wrap, sponsored by Crystal Creek Partners

Owned by two Texas Aggie lettermen, Crystal Creek Partners specializes in commercial and residential real estate properties in the College Station area. Their properties are all custom newer construction in prime locations, including homes in The Estates of College Station and Commercial Spaces in South College Station’s Tower Point and Tower Center. If you’re looking for a single-family home for 4 students or flexible space for your growing business, reach out to Crystal Creek Partners to learn more.Crystal Creek Partners is looking to expand their property portfolio in the College Station area to include additional student rentals and VRBO properties. If you are interested in selling a property, we’d love to talk . Doug Brown, an owner in Crystal Creek Partners, is also an acclaimed real estate agent with Compass Realty specializing in The Woodlands, Tomball, Magnolia, and Montgomery markets. He is also well versed in the Bryan/College Station market if you are looking to find the perfect game day second home or investment property.For more information, Email doug@tammyhendricksteam.com You can also check out their newest vacation property in College Station here.

Advertisement

McMillan bringing some familiar faces back to Aggieland

Kyle Keller is coming back to Texas A&M. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

New basketball coach Bucky McMillan may not be familiar with Texas A&M, but he's hired some experienced assistants who do. McMillan immediately hired Mitch Cole, who had been on his staff at Samford since 2021. Cole served on Billy Kennedy's staff from 2011-16, a run that included three NCAA Tournament berths, a school record 28 wins and an SEC regular season championship in 2015-16, and a trip to the Sweet 16. On Sunday, McMillan hired former Stephen F. Austin coach Kyle Keller, who was also on Kennedy's staff before taking the top job in Nacogdoches. He compiled a 171-95 record at SFA, winning the Southland Conference title twice before being fired after an 8-11 start this past season. Keller not only was an assistant under Kennedy, but Eddie Sutton at Oklahoma State and Bill Self at Kansas.

McMillan's introduction tomorrow afternoon

Bucky McMillan will be formally introduced to the Texas A&M community tomorrow afternoon at 3 p.m., with a ceremony at Reed Arena. Doors will open at 2:30 p.m., and he will meet with the media afterward. McMillan is expected to arrive at Easterwood Airport in College Station late tomorrow morning.

Baseball hits bottom, then brutalizes Tennessee

The Aggie baseball team is back over .500 after a most unexpected series win at No. 1 Tennessee. A&M took a doubleheader Saturday to win their first conference series of the year. The Aggies were embarrassed Friday night, as they were both no-hit and run-ruled in a 10-0 loss. They bounced back swiftly, pounding the Volunteers 9-3 in the first game Saturday. A&M hit four home runs in the game, with two by Caden Sorrell and one each from Jace LaViolette and Bear Harrison. Justin Lamkin picked up his second win, while Weston Moss fired three scoreless innings for his first save. The bats really became whoopin' sticks in game two, as the Aggies run-ruled the Vols 17-6. A&M tied a program record with seven home runs in the game, with another homer from Harrison, two from Wyatt Henseler, one from Kaeden Kent, another one from Sorrell and a pair from Ben Royo. Myles Patton picked up the win with six innings of three-run ball, striking out seven.

Softball puts in dominant performance at Georgia