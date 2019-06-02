Smith, who saw his recruitment explode during the spring evaluation period, committed to Texas A&M Sunday during his official visit. He chose the Aggies over an impressive list of suitors, including Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State and the University of Washington.

Smith was a first-team all-district selection in 2018, but it wasn't until spring practice that the big names really got after him. He picked up three offers, including one from LSU, on April 30; the Aggies followed with their offer May 11. Alabama and Michigan both offered May 24, and Ohio State got in the mix May 29. But it only an unofficial visit to College Station last month, followed by his official visit this weekend, for the Aggies to snag him.

The Aggies are really starting to corner the market on tight ends with height that can catch the football and run a little. Smith is a very nice addition to the duo of Baylor Cupp and Jalen Wydermyer, who are now both on campus with the 2019 class.

Smith's size is obviously impressive (6-foot-5, 240 pounds), but I'm also impressed with his athleticism. He's only played one year at tight end, and he spent some of 2018 playing quarterback (both as a passer and in the wildcat). His development as a tight end has been rapid, but I don't think he's maxed out his potential yet.

Smith shows great promise as a receiver, as he finds the ball well and can jump to go get it. He can certainly use his size to influence plays, because he's going to be much bigger than any safety he faces. He'll also be faster than nearly all linebackers.

Watching him run the football in the wildcat formation is instructive. It shows he's got good vision, but he's also got good footwork and changes direction nicely. He's a long strider by nature, but he showed that he can switch to short, choppy steps when he's in traffic, allowing him to cut faster.

The fact that he's played quarterback is even a bonus. He's got an understanding of how routes are supposed to be run -- he does need to sharpen that part of his game up, though -- and he knows what a quarterback is looking for. Any time you can take that knowledge to another position, it's a benefit.

Smith shows he's a willing blocker, but he's going to have to get a little better in that department. He's able to push around high schoolers, but if he gets really tall and locks his knees in the SEC, defenders will get the better of him. That's not a big deal; it's just something he'll learn with time and development.

Smith, to me, looks like the pick of the litter when it comes to tight ends in Texas for 2020. Obviously, a bunch of other major programs agree with that assessment. He's got size, athleticism and a great skill set to built off of. He looks like he could be an in-line tight end, which A&M really needs, or split out as a receiver. Adding him to the group of Cupp, Wydermyer and Glenn Beal is a very nice pickup and is another step in taking A&M's tight end group from zero two years ago to the nation's best.