Aggies add two 2025 signees

The Aggies signed two members of the Rivals 150 for 2025, Compass Prep (Ariz.) point guard -- and Denton native -- Jeremiah Green and San Francisco Archbishop Riordan wing Jasir Rencher.

During his junior season at Denton Guyer, Green averaged 15.8 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. He had plenty of SEC attention, picking the Aggies over the likes of LSU, Mississippi State, Oklahoma and TCU.

"Jeremiah is a tremendous talent and Aggieland is going to love what he will bring to our program," associate head coach Devin Johnson said. "We are confident in his ability to have an immediate impact on the floor, in large part due to the outstanding basketball programs he has had the opportunity to play for."

With this being Wade Taylor's final season at A&M, Green and current freshman Andre Mills are slated to be the primary ball handlers for the Aggies next season.