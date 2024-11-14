Aggies add two 2025 signees

The Texas A&M basketball program has officially signed its two commitments for the 2025 recruiting class.
The Aggies signed two members of the Rivals 150 for 2025, Compass Prep (Ariz.) point guard -- and Denton native -- Jeremiah Green and San Francisco Archbishop Riordan wing Jasir Rencher.
During his junior season at Denton Guyer, Green averaged 15.8 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. He had plenty of SEC attention, picking the Aggies over the likes of LSU, Mississippi State, Oklahoma and TCU.
"Jeremiah is a tremendous talent and Aggieland is going to love what he will bring to our program," associate head coach Devin Johnson said. "We are confident in his ability to have an immediate impact on the floor, in large part due to the outstanding basketball programs he has had the opportunity to play for."
With this being Wade Taylor's final season at A&M, Green and current freshman Andre Mills are slated to be the primary ball handlers for the Aggies next season.
One of the top prospects in the state of California for the 2025 class, Rencher caught the attention of programs with his tough defense and his strong three-point shooting, averaging 41% from beyond the arc on the 3SSB circuit
Rencher committed to A&M over the likes of LSU, Oklahoma, Washington and New Mexico.
"We’re excited to welcome Jasir Rencher to the Texas A&M family," assistant coach Steve Roccaforte said. "Jasir’s strong character, relentless work ethic and leadership make him a perfect fit for our program. He embodies the 12th Man spirit—always ready to give his all for the team."
Projected 2025-26 Aggie basketball roster
G/F Rob Dockery (RS-So.)
F Solomon Washington (Sr.)
F George Turkson (RS-Fr.)
PG Andre Mills (RS-Fr.)
F Chris McDermott (So.)
F Jasir Rencher (Fr.)
PG Jeremiah Green (Fr.)
C Pharrel Payne (Sr.)
C Janusz Ratowski (RS-Fr.)