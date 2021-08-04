Aggies boast talent, depth at DT

Jayden Peevy has patiently waited his turn -- and racked up highly effective numbers when he got a shot -- behind Daylon Mack and Justin Madubuike. Last year, he split time with Bobby Brown. Now, he's the guy the Aggies are looking to as a leader of a defensive tackle group that may be as stout as any in two decades.

Brown rightfully grabbed the headlines last year, but Peevy once again proved to be a quality player in his first season as a starter. He's back for a fifth season, and the coaching staff is expecting him to take his game to the next level.

Next to him will be an underclassman who wreaked havoc as a backup last year: McKinnley Jackson, who was second on the team in quarterback hurries with four and proved to be a disruptive presence. Playing now with experience and not just raw talent, Jackson could put up big numbers in 2021.

The Aggies have to figure out who will back Peevy and Jackson up, but they have some solid options. Adarious Jones has returned after tearing his ACL last summer and looks to have an inside track on one backup job; sophomore Isaiah Raikes, who brings 330 pounds of brawn to the middle, appears to be in the mix as well. Former 4-star Dallas Walker, who is as big as Raikes, returns after a redshirt season.

The Aggies also have a wave of new talent on campus. 5-star Tunmise Adeleye was 295 pounds in the spring and moved in to the tackle group; he, along with summer arrivals Albert Regis and Marcus Burris should get an opportunity to develop this season.

A&M has been strong at defensive tackle the past several seasons and this year they may be deeper than ever. They're going to be part of a defensive line that could be extremely tough in 2021.