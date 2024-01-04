Scourton broke out in a big way this season, playing defensive end at 280 pounds but retaining the speed of a much smaller player. He laid waste to Big 10 offensive lines, racking up 50 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10 sacks and a forced fumble. The 10 sacks not only led the conference, but were two more than A&M All-American linebacker Edgerrin Cooper's team-leading 8.

Scourton was a Rivals 250 prospect coming out of Bryan High School in 2022, but drew limited interest from Jimbo Fisher's staff or many other Power 5 programs who considered him a "tweener", or an oversized linebacker. Scourton put that idea to rest in a hurry with his work in the weight room, picking up 22 tackles and a pair of sacks in his freshman season. Those were the most tackles made by a true freshman at Purdue since George Karlaftis, now with the Kansas City Chiefs, in 2019.

Scourton, a native of Bryan, committed to the Aggies after making his official visit to A&M Wednesday. Florida State, Louisville, Oklahoma and Missouri also made efforts to land the second team All-Big 10 selection.

This is a huge, huge get for Mike Elko and the coaching staff. Scourton has developed into an absolute freak of nature who can play anywhere from outside linebacker to defensive tackle and be effective at all of them.

In Elko's scheme, though, Scourton is almost surely going to be a defensive end, and he's perfect for the "Big" end that Elko used DeMarvin Leal for during his tenure as defensive coordinator. There's one difference, though, and this is not to take away from an All-American and a third-round draft pick -- Scourton's faster.

The Aggies have been in dire need of a defensive end who can apply pressure on his own, and several players who signed with A&M in the 2022 class and were higher-ranked couldn't do it. Scourton has led an elite conference in sacks, so there's no question that he's got skins on the wall.

Scourton immediately gives a boost to a defensive end corps that includes Shemar Turner, Shemar Stewart, Enai White, Rylan Kennedy, Malick Sylla and newcomers Solomon Williams and Kendall Jackson.

Scourton's arrival will likely mean Turner is spun down to defensive tackle more frequently, and it could mean big things for Stewart. The sophomore began to show an improved pass rush late in the 2023 season, and he's not going to face any double teams with Scourton on the other side of the line. That could mean the former 5-star finally starts putting up big numbers.

The Aggies players with size and the proven ability to rush the passer at defensive end. In Scourton, they got both in one player. He's the kind of addition that makes an entire defense better.