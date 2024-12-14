Aggies Bring Payne to Purdue

Chad Cross, a DFW native, began his career in the roofing industry in 1996. Out of a desire to provide quality and excellence in customer service, Chad launched his own company, CLC Roofing, Inc. in 1999. Chad is a second-generation Aggie, a member of the Class of ‘94 and was a member of the Corps of Cadets Squadron 12. Chad is married to wife Lynee ‘95 and they have 3 Aggie sons: Cade ‘22, Carson ‘25 and Chase ‘27. Chad enjoys playing golf, reading, watching sports and spending time with family at their home in Southlake, Texas. As multi-sport season ticket holders, Chad and Lynee are blessed to spend a lot of time in Aggieland attending Aggie sports events.Chad has more than 25 years of experience in the roofing industry, including sales, project management, manufacturer representation, as well as catastrophe adjusting. Chad and his team at CLC Roofing, Inc. strive to make sure clients just like you receive the level of excellence in service and workmanship that you deserve! For your roofing needs, contact Chad Cross at (972) 304-4431 or info@clcroofing.com and mention Aggieyell.com.

The Aggies (9-2) racked up its biggest win of the season to date, beating the Boilermakers (8-3) 70-66 before a highly pro-Purdue crowd at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

"This will end up being a quad 1A game, because they’re so good," coach Buzz Williams said.

A&M's physical style was on display as the Aggies held Purdue to 12 points below their season average and forced 16 turnovers. A&M out-rebounded the Boilermakers 34-23.

"We met them with our physicality, first and foremost," forward Pharrel Payne (16 points) said.

The Aggies jumped out to an early lead, with their leading scorers on the day making a quick impact. Zhuric Phelps (16 points) scored A&M's first five points with a pair of free throws and a three-pointer, then Payne got on the stat sheet with an alley-oop from Phelps.

The Aggies lost the lead briefly, but regained it with an eight-nothing run that included threes from Andersson Garcia (5 points) and Wade Taylor (15), followed by a setback jumper from Taylor to make the score 17-10.

Purdue rallied and the lead see-sawed back and forth for much of the remainder of the half, with the Boilermakers leading by as many as four. Payne tied the game with an offensive rebound and putback with 2:19 left in the half, then put the Aggies back in the lead with a pair of free throws at the 1:10 mark.

A&M went to the locker room with a 38-35 halftime lead, then pushed their lead to as much as eight before a nine-nothing run gave Purdue 44-43 lead with 17:03 remaining. Phelps then hit a pair of free throws to give the Aggies the lead back, then Payne had a personal five-nothing run with a dunk and a three-point play to give A&M a 50-44 lead with 14:05 left.

After a three-point play by Trey Kaufman-Renn (11 points) made it a 52-50 lead with 11:34 remaining, A&M's defense clamped down. The Aggies held Purdue scoreless for seven minutes, 12 seconds while scoring 10 points of their own. After Taylor hit a three with 4:44 left, the Aggies were up 62-50, a lead that was insurmountable for the Boilermakers.

A&M was able to stymie Purdue's pick and roll game with Kaufman-Redd and guard Braden Smith (15 points, 6 turnovers) and held the Boilermakers to 9 of 26 from beyond the arc (34.6%), a low number for a team that came in sixth in the nation in three-point percentage at nearly 41%.

"They double from the baseline, and their guards try to front as much as possible, so they just put a big emphasis on not letting me get the ball — just threw a lot of guys at me,” Kaufman-Renn said.

The Aggies said making life difficult on a team filled with good shooters was a priority.

"I think defense is what we would say, makes our team go," Payne said.

Even though the Aggies were able to hold on to dismiss Purdue in a virtual home game for the Boilermakers, the late Purdue run made the final minutes stressful. Coach Buzz Williams said A&M's five-game winning streak, including four against likely NCAA Tournament teams, has placed a lot of strain on his team.

"This was a two-possession game, Texas Tech was a two-possession game, Rutgers was a two-possession game, Creighton was a two-possession game," he said. "It’s just a lot. To be in this position, we’re incredibly grateful."