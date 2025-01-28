Chad Cross, a DFW native, began his career in the roofing industry in 1996. Out of a desire to provide quality and excellence in customer service, Chad launched his own company, CLC Roofing, Inc. in 1999. Chad is a second-generation Aggie, a member of the Class of ‘94 and was a member of the Corps of Cadets Squadron 12. Chad is married to wife Lynee ‘95 and they have 3 Aggie sons: Cade ‘22, Carson ‘25 and Chase ‘27. Chad enjoys playing golf, reading, watching sports and spending time with family at their home in Southlake, Texas. As multi-sport season ticket holders, Chad and Lynee are blessed to spend a lot of time in Aggieland attending Aggie sports events.Chad has more than 25 years of experience in the roofing industry, including sales, project management, manufacturer representation, as well as catastrophe adjusting. Chad and his team at CLC Roofing, Inc. strive to make sure clients just like you receive the level of excellence in service and workmanship that you deserve! For your roofing needs, contact Chad Cross at (972) 304-4431 or info@clcroofing.com and mention Aggieyell.com.

The Aggies (16-5, 5-3 SEC) used a balanced attack as they ground down the Sooners (15-5, 2-5 SEC) in the second half of a foul-filled game. Five Aggies scored in double figures, led by Zhuric Phelps' 15 points. Henry Coleman added 14 and six rebounds, while Wade Taylor scored 12. Manny Obaseki and Pharrel Payne each added 10 apiece.

The Aggies struggled from the field, making less than 38% of their shots and just four of 24 3-point attempts -- including an anemic one of 13 in the first half. But A&M absolutely crushed Oklahoma in the rebounding department, pulling down 47 boards to Oklahoma's 18. The disparity in offensive rebounding was stunning: the Aggies had 21 offensive boards while the Sooners had just two.



A&M had a horrible first half offensively, making just seven shots from the field and turning the ball over nine times. But they got Oklahoma in foul trouble early and went to the line with regularity -- and, in a break with recent trends, made the Sooners pay for it. The Aggies were 16 of 20 at the free throw line in the first half, which offset Oklahoma's six made 3-pointers and 11 points from Jalon Moore, who finished with 22.

The Aggies went in to the locker room up 31-30, having out-rebounded the Sooners 28-9 in the first 20 minutes. Andersson Garcia (9 points, 12 rebounds), who played extended minutes in the absence of the injured Solomon Washington, was already on the way to his best game of the season, having scored all nine of his points and pulling down eight rebounds before intermission.

The first half was a back-and-forth affair, but the Aggies never trailed after halftime. They started the second half with a 7-0 run, with Phelps hitting a 3-pointer, followed by Payne grabbing an offensive rebound for a dunk on the next position. Payne would end the game with 11 rebounds (5 offensive) for his first double-double as an Aggie and the sixth of his career.

After a layup by Phelps pushed the lead to 38-30, OU coach Porter Moser called for time with 18:46 remaining in the game. Oklahoma made a quick 3-pointer after the timeout, but Taylor responded with a long 3 of his own to push the lead back to eight.

The Sooners turned the tables on the Aggies after halftime and began picking up fouls quickly and getting into the bonus. After a pair of makes by Moore, A&M's lead was cut to just one with 13:28 left. But C.J. Wilcher answered with his only basket of the night, a 3-pointer to give A&M some breathing room and a 48-44 lead.

The Aggies regained their eight-point advantage with 8:54 left when Obaseki made a driving layup to put A&M up 57-49, but an increasingly annoying nemesis was about to heat up. Brycen Goodine, who scored 34 against A&M less than three weeks ago, would score 15 of OU's final 19 points to keep the game close. Goodine, who hadn't cracked double figures since A&M's 70-68 win in Norman, ended the game with 24 points.

But Goodine couldn't match A&M's aggressive approach to the final 15 minutes of the game, as they repeatedly attacked the basket for high percentage shots or were fouled. With their complete domination of the offensive glass, the Aggies were able to get multiple shots on most possessions.

With 3:15 left in the game, Phelps missed a layup, but Garcia grabbed the offensive rebound. He backed it out and handed the ball to Taylor, who immediately fired up a 3-pointer. The shot missed badly, but Garcia, who had been standing next to Taylor when the shot went up, ran past eight other players to get a second offensive rebound on the other side of the court.

A&M's defense clamped down during the game's closing moments, holding OU without a point for nearly three minutes until Goodine made a layup with 1:18 left to make the score 63-58.

Even with Goodine shooting the lights out, the Sooners would come no closer than four points down the stretch as Coleman made four straight free throws. The Aggies ended the night making 29 of 35 free throws, an 83% conversion rate.