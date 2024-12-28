Chad Cross, a DFW native, began his career in the roofing industry in 1996. Out of a desire to provide quality and excellence in customer service, Chad launched his own company, CLC Roofing, Inc. in 1999. Chad is a second-generation Aggie, a member of the Class of ‘94 and was a member of the Corps of Cadets Squadron 12. Chad is married to wife Lynee ‘95 and they have 3 Aggie sons: Cade ‘22, Carson ‘25 and Chase ‘27. Chad enjoys playing golf, reading, watching sports and spending time with family at their home in Southlake, Texas. As multi-sport season ticket holders, Chad and Lynee are blessed to spend a lot of time in Aggieland attending Aggie sports events.Chad has more than 25 years of experience in the roofing industry, including sales, project management, manufacturer representation, as well as catastrophe adjusting. Chad and his team at CLC Roofing, Inc. strive to make sure clients just like you receive the level of excellence in service and workmanship that you deserve! For your roofing needs, contact Chad Cross at (972) 304-4431 or info@clcroofing.com and mention Aggieyell.com.





In an all-too-familiar scenario, the Aggies blew a 17-point second half lead to lose to a depleted USC team, 35-31. A team that started its season 7-1 ended up losing four of its last five games to finish a disappointing 8-5.

A&M gave up 295 passing yards and four touchdowns to USC quarterback Jayden Maiava, who was missing his top two running backs and three starting receivers. The one starter who was around, Ja’Kobi Lane, torched the Aggie secondary for 127 yards on seven catches, scoring three times.

““We can’t cover the forward pass enough to be a good football team. And that’s my fault,” coach Mike Elko said.

The Aggies struck first, marching 78 yards in 16 plays on their opening possession. The drive, which included a two-yard pass completion on 4th and 1 at the USC 20, was capped off with a seven-yard touchdown pass from Marcel Reed to Noah Thomas.

It looked like the Aggies were going to go up by two touchdowns two drives later, but Thomas muffed a sure touchdown pass in the end zone that was picked off by USC’s Akili Arnold and returned to the USC 25. That play completely changed momentum, as USC went right down the field and tied the game on a 30-yard pass from Maiava to Ja’Kobi Lane with 10:24 to go in the first half.

The Trojans had opportunities to take the lead before halftime, but Maiava was picked off by BJ Mayes at the A&M 15 to kill one driver and kicker Michael Lantz missed a 39-yard field goal just before the half ended.

A&M took momentum back on their first drive of the second half, when they marched 76 yards in just eight plays. Reed found Thomas for his second score of the night, a jump ball from five yard out, to make it 14-7.

The Aggies forced a three and out and moved quickly into USC territory thanks to a 36-yard pass from Reed to seldomly-used tight end Shane Calhoun. A&M would move the ball down to the Trojans 9, but would be forced to settle for a 27-yard field goal from Randy Bond.

It looked like the Aggies had put the nail in the coffin when defensive end Cashius Howell batted a pass from Maiava into the air and picked it off at the USC 9 on the Trojans’ next possession. Reed threw a perfect pass to Jabre Barber on third and goal for a touchdown, putting the Aggies up 24-7 with 5:16 left in the third quarter.

And that’s when the collapse commenced.

After a personal foul on USC allowed the Aggies to kick off from midfield, Bond hit a poor squib kick that USC’s A’Marion Peterson fielded and returned to the 29. After a 23-yard completion and two 15-yard penalties on the Aggies, Maiava found a wide open Lane for a 17-yard score to make it 24-14.

The Aggies were forced to punt, but Tyler White muffed the snap and hurriedly kicked a 35-yarder to set up USC at their own 34. After a disconcerting signals penalty on linebacker Taurean York made a third and six a third and one, USC needed just five plays to score and cut the lead to 24-21.

A&M failed to convert a third and one on their next drive, leading to another punt, but White pinned USC at their own 4. One play later, Maiava threw a pass up for grabs that safety Dalton Brooks picked off at the USC 38. A&M moved the ball down to the USC 22, but after a bizarre call of a running play on third and five was stuffed, the Aggies settled for a 39-yard field goal attempt from Bond.

For the first time all season, he missed from inside 40 yards.

Picking apart an A&M three-man rush and soft coverage, Maiava exploited the middle of the field repeatedly as the Trojans stormed right down the field, with Lane scoring yet again to give USC a 28-24 lead with 4:35 to go in the game.

“We don't understand how to play zone coverage, which is mind blowing to me,” Elko said.

Reed refused to back down, completing three straight passes to move the ball to the USC 27. After an eight-yard scramble, Reed took off again on third and two from the 19 and scored untouched, giving the Aggies a 31-28 lead with 1:49 left.

That would prove to be too much time.

The Aggies had USC backed up into a third and 13 at the A&M 46 with 25 seconds remaining, but Lane got loose again for a 33-yard catch and run over the middle. With just eight seconds remaining, Maiava found Kyle Ford for a seven-yard touchdown pass that put an appropriate capper on a disappointing stretch run.

When asked what makes him optimistic about next season, Elko was savagely blunt.

“That I won’t have to watch this defense again,” he said.