 AggieYell - Aggies by the (new) numbers: #35, McKinnley Jackson
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-22 15:07:44 -0500') }} football Edit

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
@mbpRivals

AggieYell.com's series on the members of the 2020 Texas A&M football team who joined at the midterm continues with number 35, defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson.

McKinnley Jackson may be tough to keep off the field this year.
McKinnley Jackson may be tough to keep off the field this year. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Class: Freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 335 pounds

2019 stats (at George County, Miss., High School): 80 tackles, 34 tackles for loss, 10 sacks; Army All-American; Mississippi Mr. Football 6A

Projected 2020 role: In the rotation at defensive tackle

At times during his high school career, Jackson was absolutely unblockable, dominating opponents. He's also impressed so far during his time at A&M, working his way into a position where he could play immediately. 2020 could be the start of something special for Jackson.

