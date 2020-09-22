AggieYell - Aggies by the (new) numbers: #35, McKinnley Jackson

Class: Freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 335 pounds

2019 stats (at George County, Miss., High School): 80 tackles, 34 tackles for loss, 10 sacks; Army All-American; Mississippi Mr. Football 6A

Projected 2020 role: In the rotation at defensive tackle

At times during his high school career, Jackson was absolutely unblockable, dominating opponents. He's also impressed so far during his time at A&M, working his way into a position where he could play immediately. 2020 could be the start of something special for Jackson.