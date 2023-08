Class: Graduate

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 225 pounds

2022 stats: Averaged 41.7 yards per punt on 62 attempts; second team All-SEC

Even though Constantinou repeated as an All-SEC selection last year, his average dropped by nearly 5 yards a punt from 2021. He struggled with his consistency, booming one punt and shanking the next. Still, when he's on his game, he's unquestionably elite. If the Aggies get a repeat of the 2021 model, they'll be quite happy with things.