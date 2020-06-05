AggieYell.com is breaking down the key members of the 2020 Texas A&M football team by the numbers, continuing with number 2, wide receiver Jhamon Ausbon and cornerback Elijah Blades.

Jhamon Ausbon enters his senior year as WR1.

Jhamon Ausbon

Class: Senior Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 225 pounds 2019 stats: 66 catches for 872 yards (13.2 YPC) and 5 TD Projected 2020 role: Starting outside receiver Finally healthy for a full season, Ausbon had a career season in 2019, easily surpassing his numbers for 2017 and 2018. He also became the top target for his roommate, Kellen Mond, especially on third downs. Ausbon’s numbers were somewhat limited as defenses started keying on him later in the season due to disappointing years from other wideouts, but he should have an opportunity to have a big season with more weapons around him this season. He will enter the year as target 1 and the most experienced receiver on the roster.



The Aggies hope Elijah Blades locks down one side of the field.

Blades

Class: Senior Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 185 pounds 2019 stats: 19 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 3 passes defensed in 7 games Projected 2020 role: Starting cornerback Baldes’ first season at A&M was largely a disappointment as the top JUCO corner in the 2019 class dealt with shoulder issues all year. He proved to be a much better tackler than anyone expected, but struggled at times in coverage. Now that he’s fully healthy and has a lot to play for with the NFL Draft looming, expectations for the tall and speedy corner are off the charts for this upcoming season.



