Class: Freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 215 pounds

2022 stats (at Southlake Carroll High School): Averaged 45.4 yards per punt; 7-7 on field goal attempts and 74-74 on PATs.

Possibly the best kicking prospect in the nation last year, White impressed everyone with both his power and accuracy at the Army All-American game. He won't be pressed into duty this fall with the presence of Nik Constantinou, but expectations are that he'll continue A&M's streak of outstanding punters when he takes over in 2024.