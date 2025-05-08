Recruiting SitRep: WR

Texas A&M currently has the sixth-ranked recruiting class for 2026 according to Rivals.com with just 11 commits. Who's still on the board and what are their needs? We take a look.

Aaron Gregory was one of Texas A&M's first commits for 2026. (Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Departures after the 2025 season

KC Concepcion and Jonah Wilson will be draft eligible (Concepcion is a junior, Wilson a redshirt sophomore)

Potential 2026 WR pipeline (* means redshirt used)

Potential 2026 WR pipeline Senior Junior Sophomore Freshman Committed KC Concepcion Mario Craver Ashton Bethel-Roman* TK Norman* Aaron Gregory Terry Bussey Izaiah Williams* Kelshaun Johnson* Madden Williams Jonah Wilson* Jerome Myles Michael Brown

The commits

How many receivers does A&M need to add?

How many can they take? Actually, it's not about how many receivers, they can take, it's about how many they can take that fit the scheme. Last year's bunch wasn't quick OR fast enough (there is a difference), and varied from pretty good (Noah Thomas) to ok (Jabre Barber and Jahdae Walker) to outright bust (Moose Muhammad). They've traded in tall and wiry for short and fast (mostly). Now they're looking for a combination of size and speed. So the answer is at least four, but they may end up taking more than that.

Primary remaining targets

Keys would be a pretty tough get, considering he's committed to LSU, but it's not out of the realm of possibility. He's visited A&M and Ole Miss since his commitment to the Tigers and I wouldn't be shocked if we see him again -- maybe more than once. Feaster is the target right now, as he's uncommitted with a July 4 commitment date scheduled. LSU, which had been a favorite with A&M, has shockingly slipped back and Alabama is now the Aggies' primary competition. If the Aggies can close Feaster and keep their other commits in place, this will be the nation's top wideout class. Mathews and Mosley's intentions are a little less known and they appear to be more open to multiple schools. That's the good news for A&M. The bad news is they're not as familiar with Aggieland as they are some other programs in the Southeast. They'd really need to knock their official visits out of the park to get one or both of them.





A closer look