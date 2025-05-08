Recruiting SitRep: WR

Texas A&M currently has the sixth-ranked recruiting class for 2026 according to Rivals.com with just 11 commits. Who's still on the board and what are their needs? We take a look.
Departures after the 2025 season
KC Concepcion and Jonah Wilson will be draft eligible (Concepcion is a junior, Wilson a redshirt sophomore)
Potential 2026 WR pipeline (* means redshirt used)
The commits
How many receivers does A&M need to add?
How many can they take?
Actually, it's not about how many receivers, they can take, it's about how many they can take that fit the scheme. Last year's bunch wasn't quick OR fast enough (there is a difference), and varied from pretty good (Noah Thomas) to ok (Jabre Barber and Jahdae Walker) to outright bust (Moose Muhammad). They've traded in tall and wiry for short and fast (mostly). Now they're looking for a combination of size and speed.
So the answer is at least four, but they may end up taking more than that.
Primary remaining targets
Keys would be a pretty tough get, considering he's committed to LSU, but it's not out of the realm of possibility. He's visited A&M and Ole Miss since his commitment to the Tigers and I wouldn't be shocked if we see him again -- maybe more than once.
Feaster is the target right now, as he's uncommitted with a July 4 commitment date scheduled. LSU, which had been a favorite with A&M, has shockingly slipped back and Alabama is now the Aggies' primary competition. If the Aggies can close Feaster and keep their other commits in place, this will be the nation's top wideout class.
Mathews and Mosley's intentions are a little less known and they appear to be more open to multiple schools. That's the good news for A&M. The bad news is they're not as familiar with Aggieland as they are some other programs in the Southeast. They'd really need to knock their official visits out of the park to get one or both of them.
A closer look
One of the critical pieces to the puzzle is keeping the three commits in place. Williams seems like the softest commit, and USC and Arizona State are after him. I'm not sure he'll stick. Gregory has become a Texas target, but he seems more solidly in place right now. Brown would be a very difficult one to get away from the Aggies, given his family's history with the program.
With the possibility of roster limits expanding beyond 85 scholarships and a potential lack of faith in the current depth they have at the position, the Aggies could look to stock up at the position beyond what you would normally expect. A&M needs to be more aggressive offensively and some big (in size and skill) receivers would certainly help. Gregory and Williams are 6-foot-3 and 6-foot-2, respectively; Keys, Feaster, Mosley and Mathews are all at least 6-foot-2. Brown is the only one of the bunch who looks like a slot receiver at 6-foot even.
Last year, the receivers were big and not fast. This year, they're fast and not big. Now they have to find receivers who are both, and their targets reflect that.