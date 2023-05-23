A&M's offense was largely stagnant last year, but it really went flat after Ainias Smith broke his ankle against Arkansas. Before that, he had been having a fantastic season, scoring a pair of touchdowns and having the longest reception of his career (63 yards) earlier in that fateful game.

The injury, in a strange way, proved beneficial for A&M as it ensured Smith's return for a fifth season. He immediately re-takes his spot as one of the SEC's top receivers and will likely get a lot of targets in an offense run by Bobby Petrino. Smith has also gotten some work at running back, where he a saw lot of time in 2020.

One of Petrino's objectives has to be to get Smith the ball as much as possible in whatever way possible. Coach Jimbo Fisher has indicated Smith will be used in a fashion similar to that of San Fransisco 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel, who has also gotten work out of the backfield. Smith has proven that he has that level of versatility; now, Petrino needs to maximize it.