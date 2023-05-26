In his first season as a full-time defender, Anderson played a limited role. Still, he made one big play after another, including leading the team in fumble recoveries. With the departure of Antonio Johnson to the NFL, Anderson was considered the pre-spring leader for the starting job. All he did was have a phenomenal spring and essentially put any competition on ice.

The spring defensive co-MVP, Anderson showed vastly improved cover skills to go with his established aggression against the run. HIs speed, which has been underrated, put him in the mix as a potential kick returner as well.

Anderson may not be known by many outside of College Station at this point, but if spring is any indication, that may change quickly.