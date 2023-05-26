News More News
Aggies by the numbers: Bryce Anderson stakes claim to nickel job

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
Publisher
@mbpRivals

AggieYell.com's series on the members of the 2023 Texas A&M football team continues with nickel Bryce Anderson.

Bryce Anderson was outstanding in spring practice.
Background

Class: Sophomore

Height/Weight: 6 foot, 195 pounds

2022 stats: 28 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumble recoveries

Analysis

In his first season as a full-time defender, Anderson played a limited role. Still, he made one big play after another, including leading the team in fumble recoveries. With the departure of Antonio Johnson to the NFL, Anderson was considered the pre-spring leader for the starting job. All he did was have a phenomenal spring and essentially put any competition on ice.

The spring defensive co-MVP, Anderson showed vastly improved cover skills to go with his established aggression against the run. HIs speed, which has been underrated, put him in the mix as a potential kick returner as well.

Anderson may not be known by many outside of College Station at this point, but if spring is any indication, that may change quickly.

Projected role

Starting nickel.

