Class: Sophomore

Height/Weight: 6-foot-6, 195 pounds

2022 stats: 5 catches, 51 yards, 2 TD

There were a lot of storylines to come out of A&M's spring practice, but the storyline was the emergence of Thomas as a potential game-changing receiver. He was the offensive MVP of spring practice and stories abounded of him making one ridiculous catch after another.

"He will be playing. He will be starting. He's the real deal," coach Jimbo Fisher said at Houston Coach's Night.

Thomas brings an element that Ainias Smith, Evan Stewart and Moose Muhammad don't: size. At 6-foot-6, he's bigger than any corner he'll face and he can out-jump virtually all of them. If he carries his impressive play into the summer and regular season, he'll become a threat opponents will have to plan for.