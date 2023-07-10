Class: Sophomore

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 215 pounds

2022 stats: 73-132 (55.3%), 896 yards, 8 TD, 0 INT; Freshman All-American

Weigman only played in the final five games of the season, but showed light years of development from the summer once he finally got on the field. He was able to show off all the skills that made him the nation's top dual-threat quarterback: The vision, the running ability, the arm strength and the touch.

Now, he has to show them all together, all game, every game.

He'll get a chance to do it in what promises to be a more effective offense under new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino. Weigman has plenty of weapons at his disposal; if the offensive line blocks for him and his development continues, he's got a shot at putting up big numbers this fall.