Even as A&M's offense fell apart last year, wide receivers got hurt or suspended and it became clear he was target 1, Evan Stewart still made plays. He led the team in receptions and yards and led all SEC freshmen receivers in yards per game. Once Moose Muhammad broke into the lineup and gave Stewart an effective compliment, his numbers skyrocketed.

This year, A&M is looking for Stewart to dominate from the get-go. Even with Ainias Smith back, Stewart is looked at as the team's top receiver and he has a great rapport with quarterback Conner Weigman. With Smith, Muhammad and Noah Thomas around to take pressure off him -- and a new scheme under Bobby Petrino -- Stewart could go from Freshman All-SEC to regular All-SEC this year.