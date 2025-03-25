10 Things for Tuesday, sponsored by Brent Campbell

Sponsored by Brent Campbell, Fighting Texas Aggie Class of 1998. Brent is a Commercial Real Estate Broker, serving all of Central Texas and specializing in sales, leasing & development. He leads a retail acquisition and sales team and was recognized by the Austin Business Journal as a Commercial Real Estate Heavy Hitter in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020 & 2023. In the last 22 years, he has closed deals with a total transactional value of over $375 million and has leased more than 4.5 million square feet. Brent currently serves as the president of the board of directors for Habitat Homes, Inc. and Pathways Youth and Family Services. He is a former president of the Heart of Round Rock Neighborhood Association and a former member of the Round Rock Zoning Advisory Committee, the Round Rock Business and Retention Committee, and the City of Round Rock Ethics Commission, which has led him to begin developing in Williamson and Travis County. An Austin native, Brent lives in Round Rock where he and his wife have raised four boys. Brent works for Don Quick and Associates, Inc. in Round Rock, TX and can be reached at brent@donquick.com.

Advertisement

Here's your latest dose of TTFT:

Ashton Bethel-Roman may be the 2024 receiver commit that breaks through this year.

1. One thing the Aggie basketball coaching staff seems to be looking for in the transfer portal are power forwards. That makes a lot of sense, considering Solomon Washington and Chris McDermott are about all they have at the position. Washington is a guy who can move around and they crave that versatility, and McDermott is pretty much unproven. 2. We've started to see some power conference players enter the basketball transfer portal, but overwhelmingly, the players going in are from the mid-majors. Mid-major schools are now being treated as if they're the minor leagues, and if a guy has a good season, he looks to make a move up for more money. I don't think it's coincidental that there are no mid-majors in the Sweet 16 this year. The Cash Cow has probably fallen on Cinderella when it comes to the Big Dance. 3. Mike Elko and the A&M coaching staff did something really smart during this past weekend's recruiting visit: they went out of their way to make family members feel special too. Both 4-star receiver commit Aaron Gregory and 4-star DT Lamar Brown mentioned how the recruiting pitch wasn't just about them, but their families as well. And this, below, is just plain cute.

4. A&M receivers coach Holmon Wiggins has his hands full, both on the field and the recruiting front. Wiggins picked up the commitment of 4-star Mike Brown yesterday, but Texas is after Aaron Gregory and USC offered California 4-star wideout and A&M commit Madden Williams today. Williams has had plenty of love for A&M every time we've talked, but USC has an appeal to California players as we saw last year with Husan Longstreet. That recruitment will be a dogfight. (Note: Williams told me tonight he remains "100% committed" to A&M) Wiggins also has to battle with LSU for 5-star Boobie Feaster, as that recruitment increasingly becomes a fight between the Aggies and Tigers. Wiggins clearly can't boast about the success recent A&M wideouts are having in the NFL, but his resume from Alabama is extremely strong. That'll have to be how they play it, along with ideas of how things should work at A&M in the near future. 5. On the field, Wiggins has a receiver group that saw major turnover. Terry Bussey is A&M's top returning receiver with all of 17 catches. But KC Concepcion, Mario Craver and Jonah Williams have been added, along with Kelshaun Johnson and TK Norman (Jerome Myles will arrive in the summer). He's got to do a lot of work to assemble a stable receiver corps, but the man coaches. He's in there on every drill, giving instruction to both the group and to individuals. He does more talking and teaching in one practice than Dameyune Craig did in six years. 6. If a receiver from the 2024 class is going to break out this season, but your chips on Ashton Bethel-Roman. I've heard good things about him all winter, and he looked good in practice today. He's added a little muscle, but the speed that made him a target last year hasn't diminished. 7. Speaking of speed, Kelshaun Johnson may play himself onto the field this season. He was laser-timed running in the 4.3s last year, but what caught my attention today was his initial burst. He explodes off the line of scrimmage and gets to full speed fast. It was eye-opening.



Kelshaun Johnson looks like he can really motor.