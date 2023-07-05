Class: Redshirt sophomore

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 215 pounds

2022 stats (at Fresno State): 2 carries, -2 yards (5-8, 49 yards passing; 14 carries, 68 yards rushing in 2021)

Considering he hardly played last year at Fresno State, it seemed like a long shot that a Power 5 team would come after Henderson. But A&M offered him the first day he was in the transfer portal on April 20 and committed to the Aggies on May 7.

The reason for A&M's interest is plain and simple: depth. They only had three scholarship quarterbacks on the roster after Haynes King and Eli Stowers transferred out, and the Aggies have come perilously close to playing walk-ons each of the last two seasons.

Offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino liked what he saw of Henderson on tape and went after him personally, which is an indication that A&M likes his potential. This year, they simply hope he'll continue to develop and be an option that allows freshman Marcel Reed to redshirt.