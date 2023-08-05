Aggies by the numbers: Jerry Johnson joins his brother, dad at A&M
AggieYell.com's series on members of the Texas A&M football team continues with fullback Jerry Johnson III, who will wear number 32.
Class: Graduate
Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 235 pounds
2022 stats (at Rice): 1 catch, -3 yards; 3 tackles on special teams
Johnson went from an undersized walk-on guard at Rice to a scholarship fullback and part-time starter with the Owls. He's not afraid to do the dirty work, as evidenced by his willingness to block and play special teams. He'll be behind Earnest Crownover this season at fullback, but his special teams prowess should be put to use quickly.
Joining the Aggie football team is a bit of a homecoming for Johnson, as he joins his brother, Chantz, and his father, Jerry Jr., as part of the program.
Projected role
Backup fullback.