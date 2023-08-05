Class: Graduate

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 235 pounds

2022 stats (at Rice): 1 catch, -3 yards; 3 tackles on special teams

Johnson went from an undersized walk-on guard at Rice to a scholarship fullback and part-time starter with the Owls. He's not afraid to do the dirty work, as evidenced by his willingness to block and play special teams. He'll be behind Earnest Crownover this season at fullback, but his special teams prowess should be put to use quickly.

Joining the Aggie football team is a bit of a homecoming for Johnson, as he joins his brother, Chantz, and his father, Jerry Jr., as part of the program.