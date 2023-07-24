Class: Freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 210 pounds

2022 stats (at Mansfield Lake Ridge): 61 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 5 sacks

Rylan Kennedy spent much of his high school career playing basketball and running track. It wasn't until his senior season that he decided to try football, and he became one of the state's best defenders almost overnight. His recruitment exploded with a number of Power 5 offers, but he quickly settled on A&M.

The interest in Kennedy is simple: he has elite speed and can get after the quarterback. For a team that struggled in that department last year, the words "pass rusher" have a magical quality.

Kennedy still needs to develop, but that also means he has tremendous upside. Adding some experience with his speed could make him a dangerous asset in the next few years.