Aggies by the numbers: Kennedy brings pass rush speed
AggieYell.com's series on members of the 2023 Texas A&M football team continues with defensive end Rylan Kennedy.
Class: Freshman
Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 210 pounds
2022 stats (at Mansfield Lake Ridge): 61 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 5 sacks
Rylan Kennedy spent much of his high school career playing basketball and running track. It wasn't until his senior season that he decided to try football, and he became one of the state's best defenders almost overnight. His recruitment exploded with a number of Power 5 offers, but he quickly settled on A&M.
The interest in Kennedy is simple: he has elite speed and can get after the quarterback. For a team that struggled in that department last year, the words "pass rusher" have a magical quality.
Kennedy still needs to develop, but that also means he has tremendous upside. Adding some experience with his speed could make him a dangerous asset in the next few years.
Projected role
Backup defensive end.