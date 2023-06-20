Class: Sophomore

Height/Weight: 6 foot, 210 pounds

2022 stats: 27 carries, 114 yards (4.2 YPC), 1 TD

One of the top backs in the nation in the 2022 class, Moss nudged LJ Johnson out of the lineup (and into the portal) by midseason. He didn't have tremendous success, leading to more opportunities for Amari Daniels, who took advantage.

That seems to be long forgotten now, as Moss finished the spring with coach Jimbo Fisher calling him a first round draft pick in the making. Moss's physical style sets him apart from other Aggie backs, as he'll go north-south and hit a hole quickly -- or make one if there isn't one to take.

The Aggies aren't likely to replace Devon Achane with a single back. Daniels, Moss and Rueben Owens will all get their carries, but if Fisher is right, Moss could make 2023 a very exciting season.